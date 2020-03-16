KQ Flight From Lusaka Diverts To Arusha Following Failed Landing Attempts At JKIA

A Kenya Airways (KQ) flight from Lusaka, Zambia has diverted to Tanzania following two failed landing attempts at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) in Nairobi.

Flight 708 was scheduled to land this morning at JKIA which has been deserted following the confirmation of Coronavirus in the country.

The flight, Kahawa Tungu understands was supposed to land at 7.35 am but has been in the air for close to two hours now.

The passengers left Lusaka at 3.45 am, Monday.

Reports indicate that it was foggy at JKIA hence the failed landing attempts in the morning.

The flight successfully landed at the Kilimanjaro International Airport (KIA) and later departed for Nairobi.

Flight 708 landed safely at JKIA at 10.45 am.

A plane could sometimes fail to land after developing mechanical issues or lack of jet fuel.

Failed landing attempts could also be occasioned by bad weather.

