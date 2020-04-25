KQ Flight Bringing Kenyans From UK Cancelled Over Strict COVID-19 Rules

A Kenya Airways (KQ) flight meant to bring Kenyans in Britain back home has been cancelled.

In a statement, the Kenyan High Commission in UK said the flight was cancelled over the strict rules pertaining to COVID-19, back home.

Kenya requires that those entering the country present documents showing that they are coronavirus free.

But in the UK, only the sickly and in hospital are tested for the respiratory disease.

“Covid-19 tests in the UK are administered only to those who are sick and are admitted to the hospital. Passengers are, therefore, unable to take tests to prove that they do not have coronavirus. We continue to work to find a way that passengers can be tested before travel,” the Embassy wrote.

The national carrier had requested the travelers to present their documents at the check in counter.

The embassy has urged Kenyans in the diaspora to remain where they are until the travel ban is lifted.

Priority, they said, will be given to those that are stranded.

“We must emphasize that we have authority from cooperating governments to facilitate flights for only stranded passengers. We encourage other Kenyans in the diaspora to remain where they are until such a time when the lockdown is lifted, and air travel and air space is open,” the embassy continued.

The air ticket was going for Sh56,000 per passenger while those with children required to pay an extra Sh5,600.

Similarly, Kenyans stranded in China willing to come back home on May 1 have been asked to pay Sh80,468 for a one way ticket.

This even after Kenyan ambassador to China Sarah Serem denied that those Africans pictured lodging on the streets of China were of Kenyan origin.

Africans have continued to complain of strict COVID-19 rules in the Asian country as well as racial discrimination.

