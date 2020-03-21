KQ Employees Sent On Unpaid Leave As Coronavirus Effects Hit

Kenya Airways (KQ) management team will effective April 1 take a 75 per cent pay cut as a result of suspended flights due to coronavirus pandemic.

The national carrier will starting this date send some employees on unpaid leave.

“All employees who will not be required at work will take their annual leave with immediate effect,” CEO Allan Kilavuka said on Friday.

He also noted that staff members at grade H06 and above will be on a one week paid and three weeks unpaid leave starting April 1.

All those at H05 and below will be on two weeks paid and two weeks unpaid leave.

“These measures will be reviewed on a monthly basis and your respective Head of Department will provide you with further details,” he said, adding that those affected will be compensated at a later date.

Kilavuka will on his part take an 80 percent pay cut.

“We are facing challenging times and I would like to reiterate that we are in this together. I assure you that you are at the centre of every decision affecting our airline,” Mr Kilavuka said.

“We have been evaluating how these events will affect you and have made every effort to conserve jobs across the business. We are therefore not taking any decision on layoffs,” he added.

On Wednesday, Kilavuka had agreed to a 35% pay cut to reduce costs in a bid to optimise operations.

Board of Directors also agreed to do without their monthly fees and sitting allowances effective from April 1.

The executive committee members also agreed to take a 25% pay cut.

