KPLC Staffer, Police Officer, Politician Arrested over Murder Of Blogger

Sleuths from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have arrested a KPLC staffer, a police officer and an aspiring politician in connection to the murder of a blogger in Kibwezi East.

Through a series of tweets, the DCI revealed that Augustus Mutuku Mwathe, a blogger and political strategist, was killed by unknown assailants on February 2, 2021.

Mutuku’s death has thus been linked to a fallout with an aspiring politician in the upcoming general elections. For instance, those arrested in connection to his death include Amos Kyondu, an aspiring politician, Abdullahi Wako, an AP officer attached at CIPU Kitengela and Abed Musembi, a KPLC staffer.

Detectives have further revealed that the three suspects have been linked to the murder going by the deceased’s last events. For instance, it is believed that the KPLC staffer, Abed Musembi lured Mutuku to his death.

For instance, Mutuku was attacked after joining his three friends, among them Musembi for drinks at Club DK in Mlolongo.

After drinks, one of the three friends, identified as Charles Mulei offered to drop Mutuku home since he did not have a car and was headed in the same direction. Mutuku is said to have called the girlfriend informing her that he would be home shortly, a promise that did not materialize.

“At around 11 pm, Mulei left the club headed home. However, he was concerned about how Mutuku would get home since he didn’t have a car but Musembi offered to drop him, since they all lived in Kitengela,” the statement from DCI read.

When Mutuku failed to get home as promised, the girlfriend tried reaching him on phone but he was unavailable, phone switched off. The following day, the girlfriend received a text revealing that Mutuku had been attacked and was at the hospital.

“She rushed to the hospital and found her boyfriend in pain, complaining of severe abdominal pain, inflicted during the assault. Unfortunately, he later succumbed to the injuries.”

Detectives are probing the murder linking it to the deceased’s last events before he was attacked.

