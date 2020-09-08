KPL Transfers: Tusker Sign Former Leopards Defender Christopher Oruchum

Tusker FC have signed former AFC Leopards defender Christopher Oruchum on a two-year deal.

The 23-year-old says he chose the Brewers because it gives him a big chance of progressing his career.

“Tusker is one of the big clubs in Kenya and playing for them gives you an opportunity to be noticed outside the country,” said the former Thika United player.

Meanwhile, teams like Kariobangi Sharks have started training ahead of the new season kick-off probably in November.

Defending champions Gor Mahia have also signalled a return to training plan.

“I think it’s time to begin training. We have already been given international calendar and I don’t see why we should wait any longer,” said Gor Mahia team manager Jolawi Obondo.

