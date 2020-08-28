KPL Transfers: Gor Mahia Unveil Two Signings

Gor Mahia have unveiled two signings ahead of resumption of football activities in the country.

Attacking midfielder Tito Okello from Uganda was the first to be unleashed Friday morning with club promising more good news.

Tito previously featured for Vipers SC of Uganda, where he helped them win the league last season.

Tito Okello is delighted to join the club from Vipers in Uganda. He played for the club for two seasons and was part of the league winning side of 2018. #WelcomeTito #Sirkal l Read more @ https://t.co/Hc8koPGJrr pic.twitter.com/Hy8aTBjkw7 — GOR MAHIA FC (@OfficialGMFC) August 28, 2020

Also unveiled was John Macharia, who previously featured for Thika United, FC Kolkheti and FC Saburto-2 of Georgia.

Gor Mahia are the reigning Kenyan Premier League champions and will represent the country in the African Champions League next season.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu