in SPORTS

KPL Transfers: Gor Mahia Unveil Two Signings

Gor Mahia have unveiled two signings ahead of resumption of football activities in the country.

Attacking midfielder Tito Okello from Uganda was the first to be unleashed Friday morning with club promising more good news.

Tito previously featured for Vipers SC of Uganda, where he helped them win the league last season.

Also unveiled was John Macharia, who previously featured for Thika United, FC Kolkheti and FC Saburto-2 of Georgia.

Gor Mahia are the reigning Kenyan Premier League champions and will represent the country in the African Champions League next season.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Gor MahiaJohn MachariaKPL TransfersTito Okello

Written by Bonface Osano

Communication And Media Student. Sports Writer.

Email: news@kahawatungu.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

How Covid-19 Boosted Online Deliveries and Electronic Money Transactions