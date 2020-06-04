Confusion As KPL Signals Resumption Of Already Cancelled Season

Kenya Premier League (KPL) has announced intention to resume the 2019/20 season which Football Kenya Federation (FKF) cancelled over Coronavirus.

KPL maintains the mandate to decide the fate of the season rests with them and are yet to take a position.

The body’s Governing Council will convine next week, subject to government’s direction on the prevailing 21-day curfew, to give the way forward.

“Depending on the Government’s blueprint to reopen the economy and its effect on sporting activities the Governing Council shall make its deliberation on the way forward and the status of the KPL 2019/20 season.”

KPL managed to get orders from Sports Dispute Tribunal staying FKF move to cancel the season.

They further wrote a letter to the Confederation of African Football (CAF) protesting FKF actions.

KPL action was suspended in March as the government put a stop to sporting activities to curb spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

