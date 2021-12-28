in SPORTS

KPL Ref Nicholas Omondi Dies Days After Road Accident

Nicholas Omondi
The late Nicholas Omondi [Photo/Courtesy]

Kenyan Premier League referee Nicholas Omondi has passed on at a hospital in Kisii, several sources have revealed.

Omondi survived a road accident on his way to officiate a league fixture between Gor Mahia and Bandari FC on 12 December 2021 at Nyayo Stadium early this month.

He served as a fourth official during the game but complained of some pain.

He was admitted two days later in Kisii after the pain persisted and underwent a procedure.

“Heading to theatre in a few mins, prayers” were Omondi’s last words as posted on his Facebook account.

He hailed from Ndhiwa, Homabay County.

Omondi was amongst top-flight, including lower tier, match officials who are yet to be paid for their services since last year.

