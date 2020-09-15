in SPORTS

KPL: Posta Rangers Ridiculed For Signing Player In PSG Jersey

posta rangers, eliud lokuwam
Eliud Lokuwam Signs For Posta Rangers. [Courtesy]

Kenyan Premier League side Posta Rangers have come under heavy criticism for signing a player in a PSG jersey.

Eliud Lokuwam, formerly on loan from Gor Mahia, made his stay with the Mail-men permanent on Monday.

Flanked by coach Pamzo Omollo and a club official, the 23-year-old striker was pictured inking the deal while wearing a jersey of the French giants.

Kenyans, including KPL players, are known to be madly in love with European football, but the oversight left tongues wagging.

KPL is supposed to be a professional league and thus should take branding seriously, however most clubs still ignore such finer details with no consequences.

In developed leagues, such a move would attract heavy fines.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Eliud LokuwamPosta Rangers

Written by Bonface Osano

Communication And Media Student. Sports Writer.

Email: news@kahawatungu.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Steven Maina Githaiga

EACC Recommends Expulsion Of Tana and Athi River Development Authority MD Steven Maina For Lying About Age

LSK CEO Mercy Wambua Suspended As Leadership Wrangles Escalate