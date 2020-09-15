KPL: Posta Rangers Ridiculed For Signing Player In PSG Jersey

Kenyan Premier League side Posta Rangers have come under heavy criticism for signing a player in a PSG jersey.

Eliud Lokuwam, formerly on loan from Gor Mahia, made his stay with the Mail-men permanent on Monday.

Flanked by coach Pamzo Omollo and a club official, the 23-year-old striker was pictured inking the deal while wearing a jersey of the French giants.

A KPL player signing a deal with another KPL club in a PSG jersey. You can't make these stuff up.#KPLTransfers pic.twitter.com/74IYPwMEqW — Zachary Oguda (@zaxoguda) September 14, 2020

Kenyans, including KPL players, are known to be madly in love with European football, but the oversight left tongues wagging.

KPL is supposed to be a professional league and thus should take branding seriously, however most clubs still ignore such finer details with no consequences.

The reason our leagues are still behind compared to Tanzania and SouthAfrica. We glorify and support European leagues yet we cant do the same for our own league. An Action should be taken for the New Club. #Kpl — Json Onyuma (@OnyumaJson) September 15, 2020

In developed leagues, such a move would attract heavy fines.

