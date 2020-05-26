Good News As KPL Players To Receive Sh10,000 Each From COVID-19 Stimulus Kitty

Kenyan Premier League players will for the next two months receive Kshs 10,000 each from COVID-19 stimulus kitty from the Sports Fund.

Thirty players and five technical staff members from twelve most vulnerable clubs from the Kenya’s top flight will benefit.

Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohammed explained the chaice to start with KPL players saying they have been the most affected by the pandemic.

“We are going to release 10,000 per month for 30 players and 5 technical officers for 12 most vulnerable KPL Clubs. This will be a total of 420 beneficiaries. The stimulus package will be for the next two months with a possibility of extension of a third month should we be able to mobilize more funds from well wishers and our partners,” Sports CS Amina told Capital Sport.

“We have agreed that we are starting with KPL because we know the difficulty they are going through. After verification, we have come up with a final list of those footballers suffering the most. We will begin with them and continue rolling out the program for the next 15 days while taking stock,” Amina said on Tuesday.

“We will begin with KPL players because of the distress they are going through and then continue from there. We have a verified list. Previously we had a list with exaggerated numbers before we verified and got the real numbers,” she added.

With no title sponsor, most KPL, especially community run, have undergone lean financial times with players going for months without pay.

Last month, the Football Kenya Federation in partnership with betting firm Betika gave KPL and NSL players Kshs 5000 each to cushion from the negative economic offects of the Coronavirus.

