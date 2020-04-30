COVID-19: KPL, NSL Players Receive Kshs5.3 Million Boost

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) and betting firm Betika have unveiled Kshs 5.3 million fund to cushion Kenyan Premier League and National Super League players from Coronavirus pandemic.

With football activities banned to help curb person to person spread of the virus, majority players with no social support have greatly suffered loss of their main source of livelihood.

Thirty players from each of the seventeen KPL and nineteen NSL clubs will eacb take home Kshs 5,000 from the package.

At hand to receive the token at Kandanda House on Thursday was Gor Mahia captain Kenneth Muguna and his Nairobi City Stars counterpart Anthony Kimani, on behalf of the 36 clubs.

“Thank you Betika and FKF for this kind gesture towards us,” said Kenneth Muguna.

Anthony Kimani, on his part, welcomed the token, saying: “We feel appreciated. Never before has football been suspended to this extent and this token, though not enough, will go a long way in cushioning us against the economic effects of the global pandemic.”

While presenting the cheque to FKF President Nick Mwendwa and the two captains, Betika commercial Head John Mbatia reiterated the leading online gaming firm’s commitment to supporting Kenyan football.

“Football has been largely affected by this pandemic and it is for this reason that we opted to partner FKF in supporting our players,” he said.

FKF President Nick Mwendwa, meanwhile, thanked Betika for coming through for the players, and called on other partners to consider extending support to players from lower tier leagues, who have also been affected by the pandemic.

“I want to thank Betika for this kind gesture towards KPL and NSL clubs,” said Mr. Mwendwa.

“As a Federation, we remain committed to exploring measures that cushion our players, right from the grassroots to the top tier leagues, during this time when football has been largely affected,” he added.

The token comes amid Betika’s KES 90 Million investment into the second tier National Super League as well as the community grassroot leagues. Betika is the Federation’s official grassroot partner.

