KPC Ventures into Internet Market With Launch of Fibre Optic Cable

The Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC) has launched a fibre optic cable to run alongside its soil pipeline from Mombasa to Nairobi to Eldoret and Kisumu through Nakuru.

The project which is expected to diversify the company’s revenues involves a single-mode fibre (SMF) product that was initiated in 2018 under a tier 2 network infrastructure license from the Communications Authority of Kenya (CA)

Speaking at the launch of the fibre optic cable, KPC Managing Director Macharia Irungu said the agency was leveraging its infrastructure to provide internet connectivity to Kenyans, especially in rural areas.

“Just like in the pipeline business where we enable economic growth through fueling the economy, through fiber optics, we are enabling internet connectivity in support of the Government’s agenda of ‘Internet Mashinani’,” he said.

“We purpose to improve internal communication infrastructure for the country, diversify into the data communication sector to create a new revenue stream, and utilize technology as a business driver for both ourselves and our customers,” he added.

Among its include telco service providers and ISPs providing data and internet such as Safaricom, Airtel, and Jamii Telco Limited among others.

The service will cost $200 for installation per site with a $22 per kilometer for a 5,10,15, 20, and 25 years contract duration.

“Through the dark fiber carrier-of-carriers’ business, we seek to spur change in the industry landscape for our customers, Government institutions, three international data & voice gateway providers as well as other tech-oriented corporates,” he said.

Irungu emphasized that the cable will be secure and closely guarded against fibre cuts because it runs next to the oil pipeline.

Communications Authority Chief Executive Officer, Ezra Chiloba, who was also in attendance praised the idea, saying it will help to integrate Information Communication Technology (ICT) into all sectors of the economy.

“At this time, nearly all sectors are dependent on IT and through such an initiative, the country will be more connected and will subsequently boost the economy and ease the cost of living,” he remarked.

The ICT CS Joe Mucheru, urged other companies like Kenya power and Ketraco who have the ‘right of way’ to launch such an initiative to improve the country’s infrastructure.

