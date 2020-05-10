in NEWS

KPA Finance Manager Patrick Nyoike, Wife, Brother To Be Charged Over Ksh214 Million Graft

179 Views

Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) Finance Manager Patrick Nyoike has been arrested over Ksh214.5 million graft in the firm.

Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji has ordered that Nyoike be charged alongside his wife Jacinta Wambugu and his brother Alfred Hinga, who are directors of Nyali Capital Ltd (NCL).

NCL is the company that received the payments of Ksh214.5 million after Nyoike facilitated the inclusion of the company as a KPA supplier.

“Patrick Wambugu Nyoike facilitated Nyali Capital Limited’s micro finance business, to finance the KPA suppliers, Local Purchase Orders  (LPOs)  and  Local  Service  Orders  (LSOs)  and  thereafter utilized the KPA system to have the principal  and the interest  from the said suppliers remitted  to Nyali Capital Limited’s account by the KPA,” said Haji in a memo dated May 10.

Read: Dock Workers Embroiled In A Tussle With KPA Over Privatisation Of Port Of Mombasa

“It is therefore,  clear from the evidence that  Patrick Wambugu Nyoike  abused  his  office by  facilitating  Nyali  Capital  Limited  to finance the KPA suppliers and to receive payments directly from KPA,” he added.

Haji says that there was no contractual relationship  between KPA and Nyali Capital Limited,an indicator of graft.

Also to be charged include Isaac Obunga (clerical officer, KPA) and Peter  Kinyanjui (director, NCL).

“This fact was known by Isaac   Obunga,    an   employee   of  the   KPA,   who   nevertheless irregularly  defined  Nyali Capital  Limited  as  a vendor  in the  KPA vendor portal,” added Haji.

Haji says that Mr Nyoike failed to disclose his relationship with NCL bosses Mr Hinga and Mrs Wambugu hence this demonstrated conflict of interest on his part

The money was allegedly wired from KPA to these private accounts between October 2014 and March 2017.

The company and Nyoike and all the players have been under investigation by Ethics and Anti-corruption Commission (EACC) since last year.

Email your news TIPS to [email protected] or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Written by Francis Muli

Senior reporter at Kahawa Tungu, Muli has a passion for human interest stories. Believes in unearthing societal rots that have been hidden from the public eye.
Follow me on Twitter @FmuliKE.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Loading…

0

Comments

0 comments

Moses Kuria Resurfaces, Claims He Went Into Hiding After A Senior Official Ordered His Arrest

Water Sector Trust Fund CEO Ismail Fahmy Poised For a Third Term Against the Law