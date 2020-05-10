KPA Finance Manager Patrick Nyoike, Wife, Brother To Be Charged Over Ksh214 Million Graft

Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) Finance Manager Patrick Nyoike has been arrested over Ksh214.5 million graft in the firm.

Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji has ordered that Nyoike be charged alongside his wife Jacinta Wambugu and his brother Alfred Hinga, who are directors of Nyali Capital Ltd (NCL).

NCL is the company that received the payments of Ksh214.5 million after Nyoike facilitated the inclusion of the company as a KPA supplier.

“Patrick Wambugu Nyoike facilitated Nyali Capital Limited’s micro finance business, to finance the KPA suppliers, Local Purchase Orders (LPOs) and Local Service Orders (LSOs) and thereafter utilized the KPA system to have the principal and the interest from the said suppliers remitted to Nyali Capital Limited’s account by the KPA,” said Haji in a memo dated May 10.

“It is therefore, clear from the evidence that Patrick Wambugu Nyoike abused his office by facilitating Nyali Capital Limited to finance the KPA suppliers and to receive payments directly from KPA,” he added.

Haji says that there was no contractual relationship between KPA and Nyali Capital Limited,an indicator of graft.

Also to be charged include Isaac Obunga (clerical officer, KPA) and Peter Kinyanjui (director, NCL).

“This fact was known by Isaac Obunga, an employee of the KPA, who nevertheless irregularly defined Nyali Capital Limited as a vendor in the KPA vendor portal,” added Haji.

Haji says that Mr Nyoike failed to disclose his relationship with NCL bosses Mr Hinga and Mrs Wambugu hence this demonstrated conflict of interest on his part

The money was allegedly wired from KPA to these private accounts between October 2014 and March 2017.

The company and Nyoike and all the players have been under investigation by Ethics and Anti-corruption Commission (EACC) since last year.

