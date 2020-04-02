58 Year Old KPA Employee Among Coronavirus Fatalities

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe earlier today announced two COVID-19 deaths in the country, with the total number of positive cases rising to 110.

The identities of the two people who have succumbed to COVID-19 have been revealed as a Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) employee and the other an alleged KQ pilot.

The KPA employee, a woman aged 58 years is reported to have died due to complications arising from COVID-19 in a private hospital in Mombasa and was later buried.

Her daughter is said to have been quarantined at the Coast General Hospital and will be tested and observed before being released.

The other victim, has been identified as a KQ pilot, with no more details disclosed in relation to his death.

Following the deaths, Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho warned private hospitals against turning away patients who exhibit COVID-19 symptoms adding that they should take charge and offer necessary aid.

“We are observing carefully the private hospitals in Mombasa. We are watching you. We know of cases that you have dealt with. Unfortunately, we know of a case where someone has passed on last night,” said the Governor.

Joho also linked one of the confirmed COVID-19 deaths to negligence in private hospitals adding that the country will take legal action against such hospitals.

“If they need to be put on ventilators and you refuse to do so because of matters bills, because of matters such as selfish interest so that you don’t want to say you have utilized your equipment on a COVID-19 patient…” Joho said.

He added, “Be careful, we are carefully watching your steps,” and called upon the DPP to prosecute hospitals that go against the directive.

Three people have now been reported dead, with the first case detailing a 66-year-old man who was also suffering from diabetes.

