KoTDA to Enhance Data Management, Protection for Banks

The Central Bank of Kenya has commended the Konza Technopolis Development Authority (KoTDA) for establishing a National Data centre and has pledged to support its efforts in the search for foreign investors.

Speaking during a visit to the KoTDA, CBK Deputy Governor Sheila M’Mbijjewe said the impressive facility is crucial for Kenya’s development.

“Kenya’s economy is now diversified. We are no longer heavily dependent on agriculture. We are leaning more towards service dependency. Konza is therefore poised to be one of the anchors on which the country’s economy will grow. It is very important for the Central Bank of Kenya, which monitors the economy, to be here today and be part of the future being developed.” she stated.

M’Mbijjewe noted that the facility could place Kenya towards the transformation to a knowledge-based economy owing to its world class capacity. The Data centre is already certified to global standards

“The National Data Centre here at Konza is very impressive. I have been to data centres in European countries and one can easily see a lot of similarities. The facility is big, has very modern security capabilities and can easily accommodate expansion, should the need arise” she added.

Ten private and public institutions, including banks, are already hosting their data at the National Data Centre. The KoTDA is looking to attract foreign Direct investments (FDI) to Kenya through the services at the facility.

Konza Technopolis Development Authority CEO, John Tanui noted that the CBK Deputy Governor’s visit to the KoTDA demonstrates the Bank’s commitment to ensuring the country’s economic stability through tech.

“Data is now becoming as important as money. I am therefore delighted to see that CBK is constantly pursuing modern, tech-led ways of ensuring that the country remains financially stable. Today, we have had an opportunity to present the National Data Centre here in Konza Technopolis to the CBK and we look forward to deepening our engagement with the Bank with a view to enhancing data management and protection for institutions in the financial sector” said Eng. Tanui.

“CBK works closely with key investors in the country and it is important for them to be cognizant of the progress and investment opportunities at Konza Technopolis. Today’s engagement with CBK will therefore go a long way in positioning Konza as an investment hub for both local and global investors, therefore, spurring development” added Eng. Tanui.

Both M’Mbijjewe and Tanui pledged to collaborate closely to expand the development going forward.

The KoTDA has in the past few months attracted a number of institutions, both private and public, looking to tap into the investment opportunities at the facility.

