KOT Up in Arms After NTV Deletes Amina Abdi’s Apology

Kenyans on Twitter are on NTV’s case after the TV station deleted a video of what was termed as a “half-baked apology” by The Trend Host, Amina Abdi Rabar during the show.

Amina had taken to the show to address allegations that she is not only a bully, but also discriminates and is toxic towards her colleagues.

During the weekly Friday night show, Amina said the show discusses trending topics and as such, would not shy away from the issue which has dominated social media platforms for the better part of the week.

“If there is anyone who I’ve ever given the kind of reception they didn’t expect, I apologise but am not toxic.”she said.

The statement irked social media users who chastized the TV station, forcing them to delete the video from their timelines.

“Amina is reading her apology from a piece of paper like it’s some news item” one Netizen said.

Amina Abdi come outside. KOT ain’t taking that weak ass apology and moving on. #TTTT — Wanjiku HSC (@WanjikuHSC) January 22, 2022

NTV deleted Amina Abdi’s apology but we have a copy of it, and so Miss Mandi agenda has to continue. pic.twitter.com/x8ETri6OUZ — Lazooj (@Lazooj) January 21, 2022

Read: Ex-Capital FM Host Miss Mandi on the Spot for Bullying, Discriminating Colleagues

On Wednesday, one Koome Gitobu took to social media claiming to have been bullied by ex-Capital FM presenter Mandi Ssaro, popularly known as Miss Mandi during his stinton radio.

Trouble started when Miss Mandi put up a post expressing her disappointment for people who failed to take responsibility after doing hurtful things to others

In a case of the pot calling the kettle black, Gitobu went on to describe the difficulties he had to endure at work under the hands of the toxic Mandi.

“This woman would constantly call the entire office to a stop to make fun of my clothes when I didn’t have enough money to buy the trendy shit she & her friends thought only those deserving to be in their presence to wear,” Gitobu wrote.

He added, “This woman made up such hurtful nicknames for me behind my back. And laugh in my face because I couldn’t afford to order fancy food for lunch so I would cook my own food and carry.”

Amina Abdi Rabar, also a former host at Capital FM was caught in the crossfire after netizens claimed that she in fact, was more toxic than Mandi.

While addressing the allegations on The Trend, Amina said the toxic claims against other personalities had come with receipts, unlike hers.

On the background, the Trend show co-host could be heard telling Amina that “you’re just you” suggesting that she was just herself and not a toxic colleague.

Netizens did not take the half-baked apology well, and instead chastized the TV station, forcing them to delete the video from their timelines.

