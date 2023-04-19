KoT Troll Content Creator Miss Trudy Over Airport Drama

Kenyan content creator Miss Trudy has angered Kenyans on Twitter (KoT) after she shared a video of what appeared to be a brawl with security personnel at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

The travel and lifestyle content creator claimed that she and her crew were attempting to create a video at the airport when security personnel showed up, thereby stopping the production and arresting them.

“We got arrested for filming at the Airport! This is getting out of control! We have a right to create content without intimidation! Watch full video on my YouTube channel!” she tweeted.

We got arrested for filming at the Airport! This is getting out of control! We have a right to create content without intimidation! Watch full video on my YouTube channel! https://t.co/EvAwAevsFe

According to Trudy, content creators “have a right to create content without intimidation”.

Trudy sent the tweet along with a brief video of a tense encounter with security in which she was seen pacing up and down.

A female police officer can be seen attempting to calm the situation.

“Guys, we’re being harassed at the airport, these guys actually want to arrest us because we are filming,” an angered Trudy says. “No, this is getting out of control, this is too much. In fact, they went and brought the police to arrest me because I’m creating content,” she complains.

“This is Kenya! I’m just creating content. I’m leaving Mombasa, I’m going back to Nairobi, someone stops me at the entrance, starts harassing me telling me to stop creating content! I’m just tired!” However, tweeps were not been amused by her babbling. They chided her for her “rudeness” and “entitlement” as others cited the fact that majority of airports prohibit the video recording. Prominent media personality Saddique Shaban criticized Trudy for her apparent impudence while labelling her acts as “ignorant”. “This is what is wrong with ignorant and uneducated Gen Z “content creators”. Armed with unrefined skills in ethics, law and common sense, they imagine owning recording devices allows them entitled, unfaltered and unlimited access into all spaces, situations and people’s privacy, ” he tweeted. “This child needs help. She’s utterly clueless and untaught. This is annoyance, criminal trespassing and violation of privacy and personal space at the very least. Most of these uncultured yahoos doing “content creation” are doltish pests on cheap trips of despicable voyeurism.” Here are other comments: Miss, truly as a journalist what I know is that before our camera roll in such facilities, we must get the permission from the administrators. Airports, army barracks, hospitals, boarder points etc are some of places you need to be authorized to shoot. — Ali 'Mwamvita' Manzu (@Ali_Manzu) April 19, 2023 Wow! The entitlement though — Vincent 🇰🇪🇰🇪🇰🇪 (@VinceChepkwony) April 19, 2023 One of the most sensible reasons why you shouldn't go on filming people. Personally, I hate photos and videos. I wouldn't want my travels through Muthurwa Matatu terminus to be broadcasted to all… pic.twitter.com/DAMjRnaq7h — Philosopher (@Philosopher254) April 19, 2023 Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

