KOT Start Hashtag #IfikieWazazi To Expose Teenagers’ Explicit Activities In The CBD

Parents in Nairobi have been shocked by the photo shoots that teenagers are taking in the CBD. The hashtag #IfikieWazazi started after one of the girls involved posted an explicit photo and later a video asking people to leave them alone since it is their bodies.

The pictures of mostly half naked girls are being posted on Instagram under different accounts. Some even have sex in taxis and in the public and then post them online.

Kenyans on twitter have started the hashtag #IfikieWazazi to make parents aware of the teenagers activities.

Legitimate photographers are complaining that this unscrupulous youngsters are destroying their credibility. They said that they had requested the county government to allow them to take pictures at the Central Business District so as to display the beauty of the city and not to use it for such activities.

The United Nations- Habitat Youth envoy have called for adults to be positive role models to the youths since they are the future for tomorrow.

This hashtag is saddening. There is need to protect the future generation. Young people are the pillars of the future change that we are activating today. Let us engage them in more positive youth -LED- models. The problem is,whom are they emulating? Be the change#1 #IfikieWazazi pic.twitter.com/9Re8HlfPgK — UN-Habitat Youth (@unhabitatyouth) April 12, 2018

Here are some of the tweets from the hashtag:

So we have teens who have decided to … well … Take photos. There are moral questions that we need to ask. To the parents who insist that children must attend Sunday School/ Madras, go to church to learn religious morality, how do kids they still end up here? #IfikieWazazi pic.twitter.com/xIaZkg71mM — President ⚪️Atheists In Kenya Society (@harrisonmumia) April 12, 2018

Its a shame that when parents are out here working hard to feed their families their children are being exploited by unscrupulous photographers . The questions is who too blame for such behaviors?

