KOT Roast Canada-Based DJ Lithium for Calling Deceased Capital FM Disc Jockey an Imposter

Kenyans on Twitter (KoT) are lethal and take no prisoners.

On the receiving end on Thursday was a Canada based disc jockey known as DJ Lithium. Coincidentally, he shares a stage name with Kenya’s own Alex Nderi of Capital FM.

Nderi sadly passed away on Wednesday at the Nairobi Hospital after collapsing in the office. The 34-year-old is said to have taken his own life.

The foreign disc jockey took to social media to blast the deceased who he claimed had stolen his mixes and a di.fm logo design.

The kenyan DJ LITHIUM was a scam.

He was using a trademark name that had been patented by @djlithium .

He even stole the log of the Canadian Dj .

He deserves to be in jail or maybe we can say karma never fails .

By the way @djlithium ignore this Kenyans .

Most are cyber bullies. pic.twitter.com/TwnuJUZtWz — Ethos (@bruteforcepyth) January 20, 2022

The deceased, the Canadian said, was an imposter as he announced to the world that he was not dead.

“I’m not dead. just the imposter in Kenya is. #capitalFM@djlithium There can be only one!!!” he wrote on Twitter.

I'm not dead. just the imposter in Kenya is. #capitalFM @djlithium There can be only one!!! — The Real DJ Lithium (@djlithium) January 19, 2022

He added, “The guy in keyna was using my dj name and mixes and tracks early on to get gigs. I can prove he did this (sic).”

The foreigner also noted that he had asked the departed to desist from using his deejaying name to no avail.

“What is insensitive is him ignoring my requests to stop using my dj name and capital fm going along with it,” he said.

KOT as usual came for his neck. They said:

This is the most irrelevant and idiosyncratic statement i've come across today. You're highlighting all this charade just to gain followers and smear a name of someone who isn't alive to defend himself. It's a quite a pitty,but i guess it didn't go as you had planned… — Thee__petrolhead. (@PetrolheadThee) January 20, 2022

Even Lithium the chemical element – the original owner has not claimed the name. Who the fuck is this Canadian to claim Lithium? — jeph 🇯🇵 (@_jephron) January 20, 2022

Soma about patent rights and trademark before showing your illiteracy on Twitter — Ethos (@bruteforcepyth) January 20, 2022

I’m assuming you’ve not heard of KoT… they’ll finish your struggling career😌 — Ruby🦋 (@thugbishh) January 20, 2022

You are wrong.He didn't steal your https://t.co/R7obq9ksRO registered yours in Canada and not in Kenya.

So, even in death, DJ Lithium from Kenya is legit and had every right to use the stage name in Kenya.1/2 — ShiHappy (@WanjiruMajor) January 20, 2022

This is unnecessary and insensitive. — 𝐉𝐆 (@JamalGaddafi) January 20, 2022

