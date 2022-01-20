in ENTERTAINMENT

KOT Roast Canada-Based DJ Lithium for Calling Deceased Capital FM Disc Jockey an Imposter

DJ LITHIUM
Capital FM's Alex Nderi and Canadian Disc Jockey DJ Lithium.

Kenyans on Twitter (KoT) are lethal and take no prisoners.

On the receiving end on Thursday was a Canada based disc jockey known as DJ Lithium. Coincidentally, he shares a stage name with Kenya’s own Alex Nderi of Capital FM.

Nderi sadly passed away on Wednesday at the Nairobi Hospital after collapsing in the office. The 34-year-old is said to have taken his own life.

The foreign disc jockey took to social media to blast the deceased who he claimed had stolen his mixes and a di.fm logo design.

The deceased, the Canadian said, was an imposter as he announced to the world that he was not dead.

“I’m not dead. just the imposter in Kenya is. #capitalFM@djlithium There can be only one!!!” he wrote on Twitter.

He added, “The guy in keyna was using my dj name and mixes and tracks early on to get gigs. I can prove he did this (sic).”

The foreigner also noted that he had asked the departed to desist from using his deejaying name to no avail.

“What is insensitive is him ignoring my requests to stop using my dj name and capital fm going along with it,” he said.

KOT as usual came for his neck. They said:

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Alex NderiCapital FMDJ Lithium

Written by Eva Nyambura

Content creator at Kahawatungu.com | Passionate about telling the untold story. Lover of life, music and technology. Simplicity is KEY

Email: news@kahawatungu.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Instagram working on subscription- based feature

Instagram Rolls out Subscription-based Feature for Exclusive Content