in NEWS

KOT React On Khalwale’s Children Who Sit For Exams Yearly

2 Comments

Khalwale
Bony Khalwale. [Courtesy]
Khalwale
/courtesy

Kenyans on Twitter have said that they are tired of congratulating former Kakamega senator Boni Khalwale as he seems to have a child sitting for exams every year.

This reaction was sparked after the former Kakamega legislator posted his daughters results on Twitter congratulating his daughter for performing well in the just released KCPE results.

Khalwale’s daughter scored 359 marks from Malinya Primary school in Ikolomani constituency

Here are some of the comments that the Bull fighter received from Tweeps;

He responded to the curious twitter users saying that they should brace themselves and keep counting as he and his wives had many children.

Others defended the leader saying that he was an African man and could have as many children as he could support.

Do you have a story you want told? Do you know of a sensitive story you would like us to get our hands on? Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com  Also WhatsApp 0708677607 with your news tips

Boni KhalwaleKCPE results

Written by Merxcine Cush

2 Comments

Leave a Reply

    2 Pings & Trackbacks

    1. Pingback:

    2. Pingback:

    Leave a Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    Museveni

    ‘Please Make Sure You Do Not Lose To Tanzania,’ President Museveni Tells Uganda Cranes
    Babu Owino

    Jaguar, Babu Owino Asked To Issue Apology For Fighting Within Parliament