KOT Make Fun Of Americans Following Alex Ndiritu’s Comment On White House

A Kenyan tweeting all the way from a small village in Nyeri has Americans in a cold sweat.

Alex Ndiritu is trending number one on Twitter after he on Friday night left a comment under a video of a section of Minneapolis on fire.

This was following protests against the murder of George Floyd.

Mr Floyd’s death was as a result of police brutality against people of colour or in this case, sheer hatred for black people.

Anyway, Ndiritu from the comfort of his home in Nyeri said, “Burn Whitehouse now… we are not turning back.”

The comment has Americans who did not know anything about Ndiritu’s origin tagged FBI, CIA while others called for the intensified protection of President Donald Trump.

First to bring up the matter on Twitter, was comedian and commentator Terrence Williams.

“THEY ARE THREATENING TO BURN DOWN THE WHITE HOUSE! We must Protect President Trump and his Administration. All threats must be taken seriously. Please RT to inform the FBI, Secret Service and the CIA,” he wrote.

But KOT are having a ball with Ndiritu’s comment.

Here are some of their comments:

Alex Ndiritu started a movement in the US while still in his bedsitter in Ndenderu… King shit 🐐 — Billy The GOAT (@CrazyNairobian) May 30, 2020

Dying at don’t underestimate his villagemates. Alex Ndiritu to the World.

🤣🤣🤣💀💀💀 pic.twitter.com/MpdL2KtMTL — frank (@SkizaMunesh) May 30, 2020

Alex Ndiritu is leading protesters at Pennsylvania Avenue from his Nyeri home. Never seen anything like this before https://t.co/sP5xJutUVj — UNDERRATED NINJA (@iamjoseh_) May 30, 2020

Ndiritu called for burning of the Whitehouse and Americans heard his call 😂😂😂. . . .

Alex Ndiritu right now: pic.twitter.com/VTSeEyz87u — 🐝 (@Ms_Matei) May 30, 2020

Alex Ndiritu mobilising his troops to go catch all the smoke. pic.twitter.com/lqvFiqoUKS — mr. ma'am (@TheMaxyNe) May 30, 2020

