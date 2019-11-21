in NEWS

KOT Up In Arms Against Gov’t Over Ksh1 Billion required To Print Huduma Namba Cards

1 Comment

[PHOTO/ COURTESY]

It has emerged that the Interior Ministry is seeking an additional Ksh1 billion to print the infamous Huduma Namba cards, that have already gobbled up over Ksh7 billion.

The National Integrated Identity Management System (NIIMS), famously known as Huduma Namba, was to be issued to Kenyans once listed, but made a U-turn and instead issued acknowledgement slips.

It is estimated that at least 38 million have been listed with NIIMS, hence it would take at least Ksh26 to print each card.

“At least we know the census numbers and we have seen the report being commissioned. The Huduma Namba is yet to be seen or presented to anybody and now we are being asked for another Sh1 billion. Can’t it wait until the economy improves?” wondered Budget and Allocation Committee (BAC) chairman Kimani Ichung’wa.

Read: Technical Flaws, Illegalities Of Huduma Namba Exposed In Court

The government is also seeking Ksh2.2 billion for payment of registration officers for the 8-day extension of the mass registration and digitization of data.

Following the revelations, Kenyans on Twitter (KOT) accused the government of burdening taxpayers with unnecessary expenses, that do not give value for money.

Here are some reactions:-

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Huduma NambaNIIMS

Written by Francis Muli

Senior reporter at Kahawa Tungu, Muli has a passion for human interest stories. Believes in unearthing societal rots that have been hidden from the public eye.
Follow me on Twitter @FmuliKE. Email francis@kahawatungu.com

One Comment

Leave a Reply

One Ping

  1. Pingback:

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

kariobangi sharks

Kariobangi Sharks Land Sponsorship Deal After 19 Year Wait

Sky News Pulls Down KQ Stowaway Story As Man Found In Prison