Change Of Tune As Kositany Pledges To Challenge Jubilee Deputy SG Ouster

Soy MP Caleb Kositany will challenge his removal as deputy secretary-general of the Jubilee Party.

In an interview with KTN News on Tuesday, the legislator said the proper procedure of removal from office was not followed.

“According to the Jubilee Party constitution, the National Management Committee does not have the authority to kick me out. I can only be removed if the NEC meets and form a disciplinary committee which will summon me before taking any action,” Kositany said.

“In that, I will petition, not because I want to remain in Jubilee but to demand the right procedure.”

The Soy lawmaker insisted that he will stay put until the party follows the proper procedure. He wondered how the President Uhuru Kenyatta-led party claimed to eject him yet they could not remove nominated senators.

“They cannot remove me. I am an elected MP and not nominated. If they failed to kick away those who were nominated, how could they eject me?” the DP William Ruto supporter posed.

He also accused the party of bias for disciplining members associating themselves with UDA yet those who campaigned for candidates belonging to the opposition during the Kibra and Msambweni by-elections are still holding their positions.

“If it is following the law, let them take action against those who campaigned for an ODM aspirant during the Kibra by-election…let them take action against President Uhuru Kenyatta who campaigned for ODM candidate in Msambweni by-election and even took a photo with him,” he continued.

In communication made on Monday, party secretary-general Raphael Tuju said Kositany’s place would be filled by Cherangany’s Joshua Kutuny.

“The Jubilee Party National Management Committee met today – March 1, 2021, at the party headquarters, and in the exercise of its mandate as provided for under Article 7 (2) of the Jubilee Party Constitution, removed Caleb Kositany from the position of Deputy Secretary-General with immediate effect,” Tuju said.

“Joshua Kutuny, MP for Cherangany, is the new Deputy Secretary-General of the Jubilee Party.”

In a tweet shortly after the ouster, Kositany had laughed off the announcement and instead wondered why the party took so long to get rid of him.

“It was a matter of when not if, I just wonder what took them so long?” he wrote, as he accused the party leadership of being allergic to the truth.

It was a matter of when not if,i just wonder what took them so long ?.

😂😂.

Part of the jubilee leadership is allergic to the truth,but i will keep speaking my mind.#UDAkazinikazi pic.twitter.com/CD7yDoKSJe — Hon Caleb Kositany MP Soy (@ckositany) March 1, 2021

