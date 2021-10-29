Korea’s Exim Bank Pledges Support For The Construction Of A Vaccine Plant In Kenya

The Exim Bank of Korea has announced plans to fund the establishment of the Human Vaccine Production facility in Kenya.

Speaking on Friday, October 29, 2021, Exim bank’s Director Ms Minnie Chey revealed that they had already received approval adding that they were working on modalities for a feasibility study that will inform the extent of the support.

According to the National Covid-19 Vaccine Deployment Plan, Kenya aims to have a fully-fledged vaccine manufacturing capability by 2024.

“The country is well-positioned to manufacture for the regional market. So, there is a need to not only support the manufacture of vaccines but other products as well” said Health CS Mutahi Kagwe.

The government has already identified a space within Kemsa premises in Embakasi for the construction of a basic infrastructure.

The government is also engaging international vaccine manufacturers for technology transfer as it seeks to enhance the country’s capacity in the area of research and development.

The vaccine plant, known as Kenya Biovax Limited, will produce Covid-19 vaccines and others such as polio drops.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...