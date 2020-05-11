‘Korea’ Applauds Move To End KPL Season, Declare Gor Mahia Champs

Police FC coach Charles “Korea” Omondi has applauded move by Football Kenya Federation (FKF) to end the 2019-20 season, saying it will give clubs enough time to plan for next season.

Korea also congratulated Gor Mahia for being declared the Kenyan Premier champions.

“This move is going to positively impact the teams in the various leagues financially, in that it gives them ample time to find a financial source to back them up ahead of the pre-season,” said Coach Omondi.

With the country pressed by tight timelines due to the spread of coronavirus and measures to control the same, the Federation invoked Rule 2.6.1.2 of the Rules and Regulations Governing Kenyan Football, which states:

“Where the league format due to circumstances of force majeure fails to be completed within the season, the league winner shall be determined as follows; Where all the Clubs in the league have completed the first round fixture but less than 75% league games have been played, the table standings at the end of the first round shall be considered as the final table standing of the league.”

Not all clubs agreeed with the decision of the FKF with Kakamega Homeboyz chairman Cleophas Shimanyula leading the opposition, but the fact that it is well enshrined in the FKF rules has Coach Omondi’s support.

“As a football fraternity, we are guided by the FIFA calendar and as such FKF’s president, Nick Mwendwa, made an administrative move to cancel the FKF leagues as per the rules and regulations governing Kenyan football,” he continued.

Police FC were competing for promotion to the Kenyan Premier League (KPL), but as a true sportsman, Korea left his goodwill message for the top teams – City Stars and Bidco – who will gain the automatic promotion.

Meanwhile, Vihiga United will face off with Kisumu All Stars in the promotion/relegation playoff.

“I would like to congratulate Bidco United and Nairobi City Stars for being promoted to the Kenyan Premier League after a long time; they rose to the league out of merit and not by chance,” he concluded.

Across all the seven tiers of Kenyan football, there has been no complaint following the announcement to end the season, save for the KPL, who have written to CAF to register their disagreement.

Email your news TIPS to [email protected] or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu