Konshens Asks Eric Omondi to Refrain from Using “Trump-like” Tactics After Attack on International Artists

Jamaican dancehall artiste Konshens has responded to comedian Eric Omondi’s sentiments over the increased number of foreign artists being booked for the festive season.

In a lengthy Instagram post, the funnyman accused Kenyans of looking down on their own hence the influx of foreign talent during the New Year celebrations.

“Honestly are we doing this badly? Is the State of our music Industry really this bad???????? I really have nothing against International artists. My heart is profusely bleeding for our industry. You honestly want to tell me that a @khaligraph_jones @otilebrown @realshinski concert cannot pull crowds on the last day of the year. I have no problem with Konshens. My Issue is our own messaging!!! We are and have been killing our own!!! It’s all in the messaging people, messaging is everything. So next week Kenyan artists will be unveiled as curtain-raisers,” lamented Eric.

Konshens on his part explained that the only reason international artists are willing to perform in Kenya is because of the vibe and energy they get from their Kenyan fans.

The Bruk Off Yuh Back hitmaker assured the comedian that no one was trying to “milk” Kenyans.

“Blessings my friend. I find this very interesting. Many people are sending your words to me. Would love to sit down and hear what exactly your issue is. Are you upset with international artistes for loving your country? … Nobody is trying to milk your country. Your country just has a crazy love for all genres of music…,” the Sexin crooner wrote.

He also noted that he had multiple shows lined up back at home for New Year’s Eve but still settled for Kenya.

“I had 4 offers for Dec 31st all way closer to my home and less of a hassle but I chose Kenya. Because of the raw vibe & energy… We just love your country and your people and they love us back…” he continued.

Konshens further urged Eric to refrain from using the “Trump-like” tactics and instead come out clear on what the real issue is.

“You should be direct with what your real issue is instead of these “Trump like” tactics. Let’s talk one day. Or maybe your just joking. But if ur serious let’s open a line,” said Konshens.

Konshens is set to perform at the “Be Mobile NRG Wave” concert scheduled for December 31.

Defending himself, Eric said the international acts were not to blame. He instead put the blame on Kenyan promoters who prefer the foreigners to the locals.

“The thing is we are trying to revive it and in order to do that I feel promoters ought to support our agenda by pushing our artists as well. The big shows happening in Kenya in November and December include yourself, Charly Black, NSG, Kranium, Koffi Olomide, Harmonize, Mbosso, and am told Cecil is also on her way. My brother you guys are killing us. Our musicians are weak and sickly. I feel like we need a little space to recover, rejuvenate and the promoters are not doing anything to help!!!” the comedian exclaimed.

