Kondele-Airport Road Sealed Off After Pipeline Bursts, Spills Diesel into a Kisumu Estate

pipeline burst
Kenya Pipeline Main Line Bursts. [Courtesy]

Police in Kisumu have sealed off the Kondele-Airport bypass road after a major diesel pipeline burst.

Thousands of litres of fuel flowed into the vast Kanyamedha estate following a pipeline burst around midnight.

The region is currently off-limits to the general public.

To avoid a potential calamity, authorities have warned the public against siphoning the petroleum that is now pouring into river Kisat.

A multi-agency team, including security personnel and Kenya Pipeline officers, is now on the scene.

Kisumu

Written by Eva Nyambura

