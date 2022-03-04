Kondele-Airport Road Sealed Off After Pipeline Bursts, Spills Diesel into a Kisumu Estate

Police in Kisumu have sealed off the Kondele-Airport bypass road after a major diesel pipeline burst.
Thousands of litres of fuel flowed into the vast Kanyamedha estate following a pipeline burst around midnight.
The region is currently off-limits to the general public.
To avoid a potential calamity, authorities have warned the public against siphoning the petroleum that is now pouring into river Kisat.
A multi-agency team, including security personnel and Kenya Pipeline officers, is now on the scene.
More follows
