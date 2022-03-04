Kondele-Airport Road Sealed Off After Pipeline Bursts, Spills Diesel into a Kisumu Estate

Police in Kisumu have sealed off the Kondele-Airport bypass road after a major diesel pipeline burst.

Thousands of litres of fuel flowed into the vast Kanyamedha estate following a pipeline burst around midnight.

The region is currently off-limits to the general public.

Read: Three Die While Siphoning Fuel from Overturned Tanker in Kipkaren

To avoid a potential calamity, authorities have warned the public against siphoning the petroleum that is now pouring into river Kisat.

A multi-agency team, including security personnel and Kenya Pipeline officers, is now on the scene.

More follows

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...