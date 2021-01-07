Koko Kamillah, Woman In Omar Lali’s Viral Photo Speaks Up

Koko Kamillah, the woman pictured with Omar Lali in a viral photo has dismissed claims that they are dating.

In an Instagram post, Ms Kamillah termed Lali as “just an old friend”, dispelling rumours that he was dating the late Tecra Muigai’s boyfriend.

“So I woke up today to lots of dm’s and Whatsapp messages telling me that I’m trending…(For the wrong reasons) Someone took my pic with my old friend and posted it with totally out of context captions and now I’m just enjoying the show,” she posted.

Lali came into limelight in May 2020 after Keroche Breweries owners, Tabitha and Joseph Karanja lost their daughter Tecra Muigai following what is suspected to have been a fatal fall.

Tecra was then dating Lali from Lamu, who was briefly linked to the fall that would later lead to her death.

On the morning of April 23, 2020, the Karanjas received a call from Lali, informing them that their daughter had injured herself in a staircase fall in a Lamu apartment where the two were staying. According to reports, Omar informed the parents she had been attended at Shela Dispensary before being transferred to King Fahd District Hospital, Lamu.

Read: Tecra Muigai Death Inquest To Be Held In Nairobi – Court

A semi-conscious Tecra was airlifted by an Amref Air ambulance to Nairobi and admitted at the Nairobi Hospital where she underwent an operation by a team of top specialists. For two days, they battled to stabilize the Keroche heiress.

But on May 2, 2020, Tecra died while undergoing treatment at Nairobi Hospital, opening a can of worms for the Kwale beach boy whom she had dated for a few months.

Omar was picked and detained for questioning by the DCI but was in July released after the latter dropped murder charges.

A murder inquest is set to take place in Nairobi after the family accused the DPP of jeopardizing the case.

“I find that the proper court to hear this inquest is Milimani Court in Nairobi and not Lamu. Although the deceased sustained injuries, which led to her death in Lamu, she died in Nairobi and the nearest court where she died is here,” ruled Principal magistrate Zainab Abdul.

