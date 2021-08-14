KPL Transfers: K’Ogalo Sign Malian International Adama Keita

Gor Mahia have signed Malian goalkeeper Adama Keita on a two-year deal.

Keita, 31, will be unveiled to the media anytime from now.

Keita has previously played for CI Kamsar in Guinea, Djoliba AC and Cercle Olympique Bamako both in Mali.

K’Ogalo will be representing the country in the Caf Confederation Cup starting September.

The record Kenyan champions were given a bye in the preliminaries and will play the winner between Altabara FC of South Sudan and Al Ahly Merowe of Sudan in the first round.

The draw for the 2021/22 Caf interclubs was released on Friday.

Keita’s signing brings into sharp focus Gor Mahia’s recruitment policy. The club already has within its ranks hopeful goalkeepers including Gad Mathew, who almost single handedly carried them to the domestic cup glory this season.

Gad was the club’s hero in the penalty shootout against arch rivals AFC Leopards in the FKF Cup final, saving two kicks.

Gad also saved a a penalty in the semis which they won 1-0 against Kariobangi Sharks.

