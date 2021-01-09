K’Ogalo Set To Unveil Portuguese Gaffer

Multiple Kenyan champions Gor Mahia are poised to unveil Portuguese Carlos Manuel Vaz Pinto as their new manager.

K’Ogalo have not had a head coach since Brazilian Roberto “Robertinho” Oliveira returned home late last year to upgrade his coaching badges.

Carlos, 46, is expected in the country Sunday as Gor Mahia will be playing their third league game against Kariobangi Sharks at Kasarani Stadium.

The Portuguese is no stranger to Africa having handled Angola’s Recreativo do Libolo, St. George FC of Ethiopia and Ghana’s Hearts of Oak.

He holds UEFA Pro and CAF A coaching badges.

In the absence of Robertinho, who did not have a minimum of CAF A badge to enable him handle continental games, Gor Mahia turned to Posta Rangers’ Sammy “Pamzo” Omollo for help.

Pamzo managed to see the team past African Champions League preliminaries, but heavily fell to CR Belouizdad of Algeria in the first round.

K’Ogalo were on Friday paired against NAPSA Stars of Zambia in the Confederation Cup playoffs.

