K’Ogalo Set For Al Hilal SC Friendly In Sudan

Gor Mahia have been invited for a friendly against Al Hilal SC in Sudan next Wednesday.

In a statement, the record Kenyan champions indicated they will travel on Monday subject to Football Kenya Federation (FKF) approval.

🟢 | UPDATE Pending approval by Football Kenya Federation, we are set to fly out on Monday next week to Khartoum, Sudan to play a high profile friendly match against Al Hilal on Wednesday as part of our preparation for continental (CAF

) matches.#Sirkal #Betsafe #TotalCAFCL pic.twitter.com/rKnw5kvvvx — ⚽️GOR MAHIA FC (@OfficialGMFC) December 9, 2020

Both sides are preparing for African Champions League first round fixtures in which K’Ogalo will face CR Belouizdad of Algeria with Hilal taking on Ghana’s Asante Kotoko.

3️⃣2️⃣ teams.

1️⃣6️⃣ spots. Raise your hand if your team is playing in the 2020/21 #TotalCAFCL second round 🙋‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/gkVWRvr267 — CAF (@CAF_Online) December 7, 2020

Meanwhile, Gor Mahia are set to play their first Kenyan Premier League game against Ulinzi Stars on Saturday at Nyayo Stadium.

The game is scheduled for television broadcast.

The two clubs alongside Zoo FC and Mathare United had refused to endorse television broadcast deal which FKF signed with StarTimes.

