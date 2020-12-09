in SPORTS

K’Ogalo Set For Al Hilal SC Friendly In Sudan

Gor Mahia have been invited for a friendly against Al Hilal SC in Sudan next Wednesday.

In a statement, the record Kenyan champions indicated they will travel on Monday subject to Football Kenya Federation (FKF) approval.

Both sides are preparing for African Champions League first round fixtures in which K’Ogalo will face CR Belouizdad of Algeria with Hilal taking on Ghana’s Asante Kotoko.

Meanwhile, Gor Mahia are set to play their first Kenyan Premier League game against Ulinzi Stars on Saturday at Nyayo Stadium.

The game is scheduled for television broadcast.

The two clubs alongside Zoo FC and Mathare United had refused to endorse television broadcast deal which FKF signed with StarTimes.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Al Hilal SCGor MahiaK'Ogalo

Written by Bonface Osano

Communication And Media Student. Sports Writer.

Email: news@kahawatungu.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Three Mitsumi Business Park Workers, Police Officer Arrested For Stealing Sh5.5 Million From Accountant

DPP To Appeal Thika Tycoon Humphrey Kariuki’s Acquittal In Tax Evasion Case