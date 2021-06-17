‘Gor Biro’, K’Ogalo Roaring Back After Foul Start

Written off at one point in the present domestic league campaign owing to a persistent poor form, Gor Mahia are back roaring – threatening to defend their title, and they can.

Like a bull, K’Ogalo is charging at the summit of the Kenyan Premier League log, and it appears there’s not stopping the record 19-time champions.

The 1987 Caf Winners’ Cup victors have won six of their last recent games, including Wednesday’s 1-0 triumph over a stubborn Mathare United at Ruaraka Grounds, making them the most in-form team in the league at the moment.

With a game to spare, Gor Mahia on 34 points at position four, are just five points away from table leaders KCB FC, who also managed 1-0 victory over newbies Bidco FC in the other game of the day.

On Tuesday, Tusker FC, who were the log leaders, shockingly fell to Posta Rangers by a goal to nothing, blowing open the title race.

AFC Leopards 2-2 draw at Sofapaka further cracked wide the race for this season’s title.

Gor Mahia have won the last three KPL titles, and are now firmly in contention for a fourth straight glory.

The coach Vas Pinto’s charges are also in the final of the domestic cup where their arch rivals AFC Leopards await.

