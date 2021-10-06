K’Ogalo Raid Mashemeji Once Again For Talented Midfielder

In a span of days, Gor Mahia have managed, with a tinge of arrogance, to raid arch rivals AFC Leopards for two prime talents.

It begun with the record Kenyan champions luring youthful right back Yusuf Mainge – handing him a two-year contract and a fat pay cheque in sign on fee.

The icing on the cake, however, came on Tuesday when K’Ogalo, yet again, invaded the den – taking to the green side of life one of their most priced assets, Austin Odhiambo.

Mahia had in the past tried to sign Austin, a highly rated midfielder, who has featured for national youth sides, but his price tag of Ksh. 10 million was a deterrent.

Austin signing also left a sour taste in the mouth of Bandari FC, who were also after him and had reportedly lured him to the Coast-based side.

How Gor Mahia brought the player back to Nairobi and secured his signature remains a mystery.

K’Ogalo return to continental football with a trip to Suez, Egypt where they will face Sudan side Al Ahly Merowe in the CAF Confederation Cup on Friday next week.

Austin has been tauted as Kenneth Muguna’s replacement.

