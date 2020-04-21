in SPORTS

COVID-19: Fervent K’Ogalo Fan Jaro Soja Makes ‘Gor Mahia Masks’

With football suspended over Coronavirus, ardent Gor Mahia fan famously known as Jaro Soja has ventured into mask making business.

Masks are critical in the fight against the deadly virus with governments making them a must wear for anyone venturing outside their homes.

With demand so high and global production overwhelmed, most African countries, Kenya included, have opted for local production.

Jaro soja
Gor Mahia Face Masks. [Courtesy]
Jaro is just one businessman, who has jumped into the trade, making brightly branded masks using Gor Mahia’s green and white colors.

“We can no longer go to the stadium as Gor Mahia fans, so I came up the idea of making them Gor Mahia face masks with a clear message, ‘stop COVID-19,'” said Jaro.

Kenya recorded 281 Coronavirus cases, 69 recoveries and 14 deaths as at Monday.

Written by Bonface Osano

Communication And Media Student. Sports Writer.

