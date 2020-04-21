COVID-19: Fervent K’Ogalo Fan Jaro Soja Makes ‘Gor Mahia Masks’

With football suspended over Coronavirus, ardent Gor Mahia fan famously known as Jaro Soja has ventured into mask making business.

Masks are critical in the fight against the deadly virus with governments making them a must wear for anyone venturing outside their homes.

With demand so high and global production overwhelmed, most African countries, Kenya included, have opted for local production.

Jaro is just one businessman, who has jumped into the trade, making brightly branded masks using Gor Mahia’s green and white colors.

“We can no longer go to the stadium as Gor Mahia fans, so I came up the idea of making them Gor Mahia face masks with a clear message, ‘stop COVID-19,'” said Jaro.

Avid Gor Mahia fan makes customised Gor masks in a bid to fight the Coronavirus.#NewNormal @Warungu pic.twitter.com/5To8yAmziF — NTV Kenya (@ntvkenya) April 21, 2020

Kenya recorded 281 Coronavirus cases, 69 recoveries and 14 deaths as at Monday.

