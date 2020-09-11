K’Ogalo Coach Steven Pollack Leaves For 10-Day Holiday

Gor Mahia head coach Steven Pollack is headed back home for holiday.

Pollack will be hitting the run-way tonight to Finland for a 10-day holiday as confirmed by the club’s Vice Chairman Francis Wasuna.

“The coach (Pollack) requested for some days off and we gave him 10 days and he will be travelling tonight to Finland,”noted Wasuna.

The Vice-Chairman says the coach is expected to be back after the stated days unless the plot is interfered with by quarantine programs where an extension will be needed.

“The plan is to have him (Pollack) back after 10 days but we are not sure of any quarantine programs the other end. If it happens and his 10 days are interfered with, then an extension of his stay in Finland might be necessary,” added the Vice-Chairman.

