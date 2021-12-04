Koffi Olomide’s December 11, Nairobi Concert Cancelled

Congolese Musician Koffi Olimide’s Nairobi concert that was slated for December 11, 2021, has been canceled.

The concert was supposed to take place at the Waterfront Mall Karen, Nairobi.

Confirming the same, the promoter of the concert, K. K. L. Wesley, the CEO of Aces & Light Company announced that fans who had booked tickets ahead of the concert will have their funds refunded in full.

“It is by keeping with the wisdom of ensuring quality, quantity and palatability that Aces and Light have decided to take a hiatus in the efforts to host the much-anticipated concert by the legendary Congolese musical Quartier Latin International Orchestra led by Mopao, Koffi Olomide. This hiatus shall enable Aces and Light to better organize our planned concerts or to ensure it meets the expectation of all music lovers amongst the Kenyan music connoisseurs,” the statement reads.

Fred: We start the show on a sad note by announcing that Koffi Olomide will not be coming to Kenya and all those who had purchased their tickets will be refunded. Stay tuned @fredomachoka @DJVIC_R pic.twitter.com/7j8ILCRWPK — Citizen TV Kenya (@citizentvkenya) December 4, 2021

In 2018, Olomide was deported from Kenya after physically assaulting one of his female dancers at JKIA. This was after he was arrested and spent the night in a police cell.

In yet another incident in 2019, a French court in Nanterre found the Waah hitmaker guilty of statutory rape. The singer was accused of raping one of his dancers when she was 15 years of age.

The court handed the musician a 2 year suspended jail term. He was also ordered to pay the former dancer 5000 Euros in damages.

Koffi Olomidé was first charged in 2012 with aggravated rape but the charges were reduced. Four dancers who used to work for the musician told the court that he sexually assaulted them multiple times between 2002 and 2006. They said the assaults happened in the Democratic Republic of Congo and France. The Ekotite singer has had many legal issues arising from his violent nature towards his dancers.

