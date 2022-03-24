Kodiaga Prison Officer Allegedly Takes Own Life While on Duty

DCI investigators from Maseno, Kisumu County, are investigating the death of a prison officer assigned to Kisumu Maximum Prison, also known as Kodiaga.

Fred Oganyo, a 37-year-old officer, allegedly shot himself while on duty on Wednesday night.

According to his immediate relatives and the authorities investigating the situation, the incident occurred about 9.30 p.m. last night.

When the unfortunate occurrence happened, the officer’s wife, Mercy Onyango, said the deceased father of three had been assigned guard duty at the prison’s main entrance.

According to Ms Onyango, he was in the company of two of his co-workers when the unfortunate incident took place.

Read: UDA Scoffs At Atwoli’s Attempt to “Create Crude Humour” Using Suicide Remarks

“I found him at the main gate, together with his two colleagues when I came back from work. It was around 8.30 pm,” she told the Star.

They conversed, and she even requested money from the deceased to purchase food.

The house was in shambles when she returned. The family’s belongings were strewn about the single room.

The officer had warned the kids before he departed that if he died, his belongings should be well taken care of.

“He was drunk. I don’t understand why he was given a gun while in that state. He left the house in a mess,” she added.

Read Also: Capital FM’s DJ Lithium Takes Own Life At Work

“We didn’t quarrel. I am not aware of any differences he may have had with anyone at his place of work.”

She also noted that the deceased had a gunshot wound to the chest.

Kisumu county police commander Alphonse Peter said preliminary findings showed the departed father of three was indeed stressed.

“He was having unresolved family issues. We have been encouraging officers to discuss these problems with their confidants rather than taking their own lives,” he said.

The matter, Peter said, is being probed by Maseno DCIO Paul Langat.

“We can’t confirm for sure whether he was drunk but the fact is, he was stressed,” he said.

Oganyo’s remains have since been moved to Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital in Kisumu.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...