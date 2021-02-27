KNUT Withdraws Strike Notice After Inking New Salary Deal

The Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT) has put breaks on the strike notice issued two weeks ago following a new salary deal.

Through a letter by KNUT SG Wilson Sossion to the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) on Friday, the union retracted its earlier notice that detailed a looming strike.

“Note that we had already registered a trade dispute with the Cabinet Secretary, Ministry of Labour. However, based on the commission’s response citing the process of concluding internal consultations with SRC, we hereby retract our letter to the CS and urge that you give strict and clear timelines of undertaking the salary negotiations.” the letter reads in part.

Last month, the union said that it would oppose any attempt to reintroduce corporal punishment in schools amid rising cases of indiscipline.

According to Sossion, the reintroduction of the cane would risk the lives of teachers, especially from “aggressive” teenagers.

Instead, Mr Sossion, who doubles up as a nominated Member of Parliament, rooted for the abolishment of boarding schools to allow parents to take their rightful place in disciplining their children.

“We will not accept the return of corporal punishment which will put our teachers in conflict with the learners. If they want to return it, let them post police officers to schools who will be doing the caning job because these teenagers are likely to kill the teachers,” said Mr Sossion.

At the same time, Mr Sossion accused the government of using the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) to fight KNUT instead of engaging them.

He asked President Uhuru Kenyatta to intervene and restore “sanity” in the commission.

“Anti-labour actions are not desired and are not the solution of achieving labour relations but engaging and working with strong unions is what has made Kenyan education the best in Africa in terms of quality and access,” said Mr Sossion.

