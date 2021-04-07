KNH Suspends Elective Surgeries Due To Oxygen Shortage

Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) has suspended elective surgeries due to shortage of oxygen resulting from increasing Covid-19 cases in the country.

Through a statement signed by the Director of Surgical Services Dr Ondede, the institution revealed that only emergencies will be operated on.

Thus, all electives awaiting surgeries will be discharged until the situation normalizes with optimal use of the available oxygen to be enhanced.

“You are reminded that elective surgeries remain suspended and ONLY Emergencies to be operated on due to severe acute shortage of oxygen occasioned by rising numbers of COVID clients,” reads the statement in part.

The following were directed:

Discharge all electives awaiting surgery till the situation normalizes. Ensure optimal use of the available oxygen by turning off any points not in use. Report leakages of oxygen. Endeavor to segregate in-patients to prevent cross-infection. The USAID donated vents (30 number), be mobilized and distributed on standby in critical areas.

