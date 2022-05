Six employees from Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) who were charged with stealing cancer drugs worth 4.6 million are out on bail.

The six have been released on Sh500,000 cash bail or Sh1,000,000 bond each after denying the charges.

They are Emily Nyambura, Phillip Owino, Mary Mumo, Yvonne Muthoni, Rose Jepkogei and Maureen Adongo.

More to follow:

