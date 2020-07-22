KNH Forced To Respond After Patient Disappeared Mysteriously While Awaiting Admission

Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) has been forced to respond to claims that a patient brought in by the family members had gone missing while awaiting admission into the facility’s ward.

According to the details of the scenario, the 53-year-old male patient was taken to the hospital by his family and upon review by the emergency team, it was recommended that he gets admitted.

Consequently, the patient’s family had to leave to beat the 9 PM curfew thus left him under the hospital’s care.

Apparently, the hospital’s preliminary investigations indicate that patient left the Accident and Emergency area while awaiting to be transferred to the ward.

“We regret to report an incident that occurred on July 20, 2020, at our main facility where a patient was noted missing during the process of his admission. The 53-year-old male patient was brought to the hospital by his family and upon review by our emergency care team, was recommended for admission,” read a statement from the hospital in part.

The patient is yet to be found, although the family and kin have been alerted, with the matter ideally reported to the police authorities who are said to be working closely with the hospital administration to investigate the matter.

This incident comes barely days after an NHIF accountant based at the hospital was reported missing.

According to K24, Grace Andeyo, a 51-year-old NHIF accountant had gone missing with zero communication to friends and colleagues.

Andeyo is said to have left the office on Friday for presumed lunchtime dressed in a blue dress and carrying a small paper bag, with her other belonging including mobile phone and handbag left in the office.

Sources close to Kahawa Tungu, however, reported that she was later found, shaken but unarmed with investigations into the incident commenced.

