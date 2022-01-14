KNH Nurse Charged with Stealing Drugs Worth Sh81,000 in the Name of Coma Patient

A 53-year-old nurse at Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) has been charged with stealing drugs from the hospital for three months while the patient was in a coma.

Onyango, Joseph Joel Migundo appeared at the Milimani Law Courts before Senior Principal magistrate Bernard Ochoi on Thursday and was charged with committing the offense at the hospital on various times between October 2, 2021, and December 9, 2021.

Migundo is accused of stealing 12 bottles of Human Albumin Solution worth Sh81,600 during the said period.

A charge of handling stolen property is also being pursued against the nurse.

On December 9, 2021, he was allegedly discovered in possession of four bottles of the aforementioned medications during an ambush set up by medical employees.

Security officers at KNH had received intelligence from an insider that the nurse was taking medications from the hospital’s Intensive Care Unit (ICU), according to court documents.

This prompted the officers to set up a pre-planned ambush in which they discovered the accused was adding a specific medicine to a prescription for a patient who was in a coma at the hospital.

“When the medicines are dispatched from the pharmacy the accused stole them since they were not prescribed to the patient as per the treatment sheet,” a police report reads in part.

Joseph has, however, pleaded not guilty and was released on a cash bail of Sh50,000.

