KNH Not To Blame For Ken Walibora’s Death – Senate Health Committee

The Senate has cleared Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) of any wrongdoing in the death of Ken Walibora, a scholar and former journalist.

Prof Walibora died at the facility in April of 2020 after being hit by a car along Landhies Road.

While the cause of death is unknown, KNH has come under fire from the public when it was suggested that its staff was negligent in failing to provide emergency care to the scholar.

The Siku Njema author obtained the essential life-saving medical emergency procedures after his admission to the KNH, including access to intensive care services, Health Committee investigations show.

“There was no proof of negligence by KNH prior to his death,” the committee said.

The committee also found that KNH was not responsible for the fatality by commission or omission.

Despite her support for the findings, nominated Senator Gertrude Musuruve stated that Prof Walibora did not receive the prompt attention he required, and encouraged KNH and other health facilities to improve emergency care.

“There is need to interrogate and find out if the emergency wings are doing what they are supposed to,” she observed.

The senators noted that public hospitals are often the first stop for victims of traffic accidents and violence, emphasizing the importance of ensuring that their emergency departments are up to the task.

“There is need to ensure that public hospitals are adequately resourced and equipped in order to enable them deal with emergencies,” said Mr Michael Mbito, the Health committee chairman.

