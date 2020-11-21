KNH Head Of Renal Unit Dr Anthony Were Succumbs To Covid-19 Complications

Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) Head of Renal Unit and kidney specialist, Dr Anthony Were Omolo, has succumbed to Covid-19 complications, Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists’ Union (KMPDU) has confirmed.

According to the union’s acting secretary general Dr Chibanzi Mwachonda, the deceased medic asked his colleagues to pray for him 14 days ago when he got re-admitted in the ICU due to the virus.

“14 days ago you asked us to pray for you, as you got re-admitted to ICU due to COVID-19 complications. We wake up to the heartbreaking & devastating news of your demise. A teacher, mentor & leader in nephrology. Your ultimate reward lies with the Almighty,” Mwachonda said.

Medics have threatened to down tools in two weeks after losing at least 8 medics in the last week.

Doctors have decried lack of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), medical insurance.

“Over the last 8 months KMPDU has continuously engaged all relevant government ministries, parastatals and council of governors, the legislature and followed all relevant channels in employment and labor relations in a bid to address the plight of frontline healthcare workers. The union had put the industrial off the table but now we have been forced to review our options,” Mwachonda said last week.

