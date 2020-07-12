KNH’s Mbagathi IDU Stops Public Covid-19 Testing, Receiving Referrals From Counties

The Kenyatta National Hospital’s (KNH) infectious disease unit (IDU) will no longer test suspected patients for Covid-19.

The facility will also not receive Covid-19 cases from counties other counties, according to an internal memo dated July 9.

“The Head of Unit Respiratory Infections Diseases is directed to stop all the screening activities and public testing at the KNH Mbagathi IDU,” said the hospital’s Senior Director of Clinical Services, Dr Irene Inwani in the memo.

This comes a few days after the Kenya Medical Research Institute (Kemri)stopped sample collection for Covid-19 at its headquarters and other centres.

KEMRI director general Yeri Kombe said walk-ins to the facilities will no longer be allowed.

“Members of the public and all corporate clients are advised to make a formal request to Kemri if they need Covid-19 sample collection services,” he said.

Last week, the Ministry of Health has urged county governments to improve their capacity to accommodate coronavirus caseloads, warning that patients will be treated where they are.

“There will be no capacity for you to be brought to Nairobi for treatment because chances are by the time you are being brought, Nairobi itself would have been overwhelmed if it comes to that. Where we are heading is so unpredictable. We are doing our best to increase our capacity but that not to mean that we will cope,” said Health CS Mutahi Kagwe.

“If you fell unwell, people are no longer talking of seeking treatment in India, London or any other place anymore. I am not painting a negative picture but it is better to be ready than to be sorry,” Kagwe added.

