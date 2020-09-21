KNH Health Workers Threaten To Down Tools Over Delayed Salary Review

Health workers at the Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) have threatened to down tools next Monday, September 28 over failure by the management to implement a proposed salary review.

The seven-day strike notice dated Monday, September 21, was issued in a joint statement by the Kenya National Union of Nurses (KNUN), Kenya Medical Practitioners Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU) and the Kenya Union of Domestic, Hotels, Education institutions, Hospitals and Allied Workers (KUDHEIHA).

The workers accused KNH management of failing to implement salary review proposals made by the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) in line with re-categorization of the hospital status to PC 7A. The status relates to categorisation for parastatals.

“In view of the above, we now demand that the hospital implement salary for all employees working in your facility as approved by the state advisory committee through a letter dated September 13, 2012 within seven days failure to which all employees represented by the signed unions will commence a strike on September 28 2020,” the letter addressed to KNH CEO Evanson Kamuri

and Cabinet Secretary Ministry of Labour and Social Protection reads in part.

Read: How KNH Lost Ksh30 Million Tax Payers Money To Rogue Suppliers

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe and his Finance counterpart Ukur Yatani are copied.

The letter is signed by Secretary Generals Mwachonda Chibanzi (KMPDU), Albert Njeru (KUDHEIHA), and Seth Panyako (KNUN).

The strike notice comes at a time the country is still grappling with the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic which poses a great threat to the Kenyan health system.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu