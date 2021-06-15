KNH Doctor Lydia Wahura Takes Own Life At Facility’s Parking Lot

A Nairobi doctor on Saturday took her own life at the Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) parking lot.

Dr Lydia Wahura Kanyoro was a post-graduate student in Pediatrics at the University of Nairobi (UoN) School of Medicine.

Dr Wahura is said to have left behind a suicide note but the police are yet to disclose its contents. Before committing suicide, the medic is said to have called a few of her relatives letting them know what she was about to do.

The suicide note was printed from her email. It was dated June 12.

The head of security at the School of Medicine, George Onyango, said he found the doctor’s body in the back seat of her Mazda Verisa at around 1 pm.

After identifying the body, a report was filed at Capitol Hill Police Station.

Police recovered three syringes, a vial (small glass) of Ketamine, a drug used in inducing anesthesia, and midazolam drugs, also used for inducing anesthesia and sleepiness and to decrease anxiety, at the scene of incident.

“She was lying in the back seat and had injected a syringe on her left arm. Also found inside the car were vials of Ketamine and midazolam drugs,” police said.

Speaking on Monday, Kilimani police Commander Andrew Muturi said the drugs were taken to the Government Chemist for analysis.

“We are also in possession of a printed suicide note believed to have been authored by the deceased which will also be subjected to analysis to establish if it was indeed, among other things, written by the deceased,” Muturi said.

Sources who spoke to a local daily said mental-illness related issues are on the rise especially among Masters students.

“The work load and academic demands for some of the doctors pursuing further studies are sometimes unbearable. Medicine is very tough and challenging and the sad thing is that doctors know what to take to easily end their lives,” the source intimated.

A friend, Cleophas Mutua, eulogized Wahura as a courageous person, and a gem to all who knew her.

“She was a dedicated doctor and a fierce advocate for her patients. We are heartbroken that she is no longer with us but we choose to celebrate her and who she was. Wahura, thank you for fighting for so long,” the colleague wrote.

