KNEC Picks Educationist Dr David Njengere as Substantive CEO

The Kenya National Examination Council (KNEC) board has appointed Dr David Njengere as the council’s new Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

KNEC Chairman Professor John Onsati said the educationist will serve for a 5-year term effective July 1.

Njengere takes over from Mercy Karogo who has been acting CEO since 2016 when then Education Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i dismissed top KNEC officials including then-boss Joseph Kivilu over mismanagement of exams.

Karogo was appointed ostensibly to restore the credibility of the examinations.

Njengere was until his appointment an education advisor to the Cabinet Secretary, Ministry of Education, Kenya.

Previously, Njengere served as Deputy Director at both KNEC and the Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development.

In both institutions, he was instrumental in the process of developing the competency-based curriculum and assessment frameworks for the ongoing reforms in Kenya.

“He has a teaching experience of seven years in several secondary schools in Kenya,” his career profile reads.

“David has extensive experience in regional and international education initiatives, including being a delegate and chair of the East African Community Technical Committee on harmonization of curricula and education systems.”

He has been a resource person in programmes run by the International Bureau of Education, (UNESCO) on issues of curriculum design and development, including review of the Training Tools for Curriculum Development (a Curriculum Resource Pack).

Njengere is a Hubert Humphrey Fellow and holds a PhD in Education, a Masters in English, a Bachelor of Education in English and Literature, and a Post Graduate Diploma in Curriculum Design and Development.

